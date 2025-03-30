Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.92 ($1.77) and traded as low as GBX 123.23 ($1.60). Bellevue Healthcare shares last traded at GBX 123.80 ($1.60), with a volume of 913,061 shares trading hands.

Bellevue Healthcare Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.97. The company has a market capitalization of £305.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83.

Get Bellevue Healthcare alerts:

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported GBX 0.03 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Bellevue Healthcare had a net margin of 169.10% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%.

Bellevue Healthcare Announces Dividend

Bellevue Healthcare Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Bellevue Healthcare’s payout ratio is -91.26%.

(Get Free Report)

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.