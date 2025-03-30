Bcwm LLC Takes Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,212,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after acquiring an additional 132,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,565,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,305,000 after purchasing an additional 101,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

PKG stock opened at $195.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.16. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $169.00 and a 12-month high of $250.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

