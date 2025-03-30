Bcwm LLC Takes $2.81 Million Position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 112,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,000. Bcwm LLC owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Chile ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,080,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Chile ETF in the third quarter worth $236,000.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS ECH opened at $29.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a one year low of $23.79 and a one year high of $31.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

About iShares MSCI Chile ETF

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

