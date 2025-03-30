Bcwm LLC Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bcwm LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

FNV opened at $155.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.54. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $112.70 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

