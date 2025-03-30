Bcwm LLC Invests $6.31 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 35,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bcwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 266,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,900,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
RSP stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $158.83 and a 12 month high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.34 and its 200 day moving average is $179.15. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
