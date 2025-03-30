Bcwm LLC Invests $4.26 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bcwm LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,000. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Bcwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Pfizer by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,071,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,822 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 294,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 159,984 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.8% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 384,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 43,719 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,389,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,142,000 after acquiring an additional 235,243 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $142.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

