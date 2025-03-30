BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.3 days.
BAWAG Group Stock Performance
Shares of BWAGF opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.
About BAWAG Group
