BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 28th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.3 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWAGF opened at $110.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.26. BAWAG Group has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

About BAWAG Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Retail & SME; Corporates, Real Estate & Public Sector; and Treasury segments.

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.