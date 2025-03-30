Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Stock Price Down 6.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $13.99. Approximately 178,698 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 587,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLCO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Bausch + Lomb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,797,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 3rd quarter valued at $957,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Bausch + Lomb in the third quarter worth about $14,122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch + Lomb by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

