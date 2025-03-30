Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 87,613 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,004,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,613 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 2.07% of Element Solutions worth $127,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,244,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,685,000 after buying an additional 249,280 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,209,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,468,000 after purchasing an additional 209,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,319,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,320,000 after purchasing an additional 230,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,921,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,602 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESI shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ESI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. This trade represents a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.