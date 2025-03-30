Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 308,363 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,278,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 308,363 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for about 2.6% of Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $749,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

