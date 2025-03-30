Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 145,897 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,209,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,897 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.06% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $90,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

NYSE EPAC opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $51.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

