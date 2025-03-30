Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,607 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.98% of Knife River worth $171,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knife River by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,054,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Knife River by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,561,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 1,200.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 887,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,224,000 after purchasing an additional 819,439 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knife River by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Knife River by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,698 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knife River alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Knife River currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Knife River Stock Down 3.5 %

Knife River stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knife River Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knife River and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.