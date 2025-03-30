Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $89.61 Million Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC reduced its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,469,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 136,424 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 4.69% of Greenbrier Companies worth $89,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Cullen Investment Group LTD. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 95.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of GBX opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $875.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,951.94. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

