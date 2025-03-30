Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW) Trading 0.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Barratt Redrow plc (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 429.40 ($5.56) and last traded at GBX 428.50 ($5.55). Approximately 4,074,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,905,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 424.60 ($5.50).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 540 ($6.99) price objective on shares of Barratt Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Barratt Redrow Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 434.93.

Barratt Redrow (LON:BTRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported GBX 9.30 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Barratt Redrow Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

About Barratt Redrow

Barratt Redrow plc is an exceptional FTSE 100 listed UK home builder, building the homes the country needs, and dedicated to quality, service and sustainability.

Together, we offer a range of highly respected and complementary brands, Barratt, David Wilson and Redrow.

We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, through our focus on:

✅ Quality – We deliver high-quality, energy-efficient homes which are built to the highest standards.

Featured Articles

