Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Bank of China alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BACHY

Bank of China Price Performance

BACHY stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.18. Bank of China has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $15.43.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of China had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.61 billion.

About Bank of China

(Get Free Report)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.