Bank of China’s (BACHY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Bank of China had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.61 billion.
Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.
