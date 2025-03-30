Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $68.00 on Friday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $42.15 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200 day moving average of $58.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, Mid-sized businesses, Large businesses, Institutional entities, and Financial management segments.

