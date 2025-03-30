Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.
Banco Santander Trading Down 2.1 %
Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Banco Santander Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1152 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.28%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Banco Santander by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 257,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.
