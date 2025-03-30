Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,700 shares, an increase of 81.6% from the February 28th total of 250,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 329,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
Banco Macro stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,531. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $42.23 and a 12 month high of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.73.
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.
