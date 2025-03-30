BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Update

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, a decline of 47.9% from the February 28th total of 207,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 317,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $5.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.05. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $5.82.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $14.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.0408 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.02. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

BDORY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BANCO DO BRASIL/S

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Read More

