Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Avalon GloboCare Price Performance
NASDAQ ALBT opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.
About Avalon GloboCare
