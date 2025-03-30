Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the February 28th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ ALBT opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.10. Avalon GloboCare has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.94.

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

