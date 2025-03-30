Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Shares Up 10% – What’s Next?

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 249,001 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 298,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$15.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc is a Canadian critical minerals development company focused on vertically integrating the Ontario lithium supply chain. The company is currently developing its Separation Rapids deposit near Kenora, ON. while continuing to advance other projects in its portfolio. In additional to extraction activities, Avalon is executing on its key strategic objective of constructing Ontario’s first midstream lithium hydroxide processing facility to bridge upstream lithium production and downstream EV battery manufacturing.

