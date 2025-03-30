Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Australian Oilseeds Price Performance

NASDAQ COOT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.52. Australian Oilseeds has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Australian Oilseeds stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Australian Oilseeds Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:COOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Australian Oilseeds comprises about 0.0% of Clear Street Derivatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Clear Street Derivatives LLC owned 0.19% of Australian Oilseeds as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Australian Oilseeds

Australian Oilseeds Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale oil seeds through its subsidiaries. It focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering contractual arrangements with, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

