Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.16 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 232 ($3.00). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 232 ($3.00), with a volume of 175,453 shares changing hands.

Aurora Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £262.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 236.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 237.03.

About Aurora Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Aurora UK Alpha plc is a UK listed Investment Trust which strives to provide shareholders with long term returns through capital and income growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK listed companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.