ATW Spac Management LLC Acquires Shares of 117,500 Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (OTCMKTS:MLACU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 117,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000. Malacca Straits Acquisition comprises 2.2% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLACU. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,038,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malacca Straits Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,767,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,508,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $1,543,000. Finally, Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,282,000.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Stock Performance

MLACU stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day moving average of $10.34.

About Malacca Straits Acquisition

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

