AT&T Inc. (T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 1st

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%.

AT&T has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.9% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a payout ratio of 49.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of T stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $15.94 and a twelve month high of $28.51. The company has a market capitalization of $202.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. Research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AT&T stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.