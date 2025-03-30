Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,859,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,710 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 2.59% of Atlas Energy Solutions worth $63,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 191.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions during the third quarter worth $48,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Atlas Energy Solutions by 101.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlas Energy Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AESI shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James cut Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AESI stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $26.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.32.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $271.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 907,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,983.84. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 32,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $612,231.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,651,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,679,038.40. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,164,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.