Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 15,710 Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 645,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,710 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.54% of Immatics worth $4,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Immatics by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 347,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 114,479 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,681,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,462,000 after acquiring an additional 144,549 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Immatics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,354,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 202,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immatics by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 22,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Immatics by 9.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Immatics alerts:

Immatics Price Performance

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. Immatics has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $552.62 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46.

About Immatics

Immatics ( NASDAQ:IMTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.16 million. Immatics had a negative net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.