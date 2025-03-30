Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INDY. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDY stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.93 and a 12-month high of $57.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $888.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

