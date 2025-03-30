Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 3,036,192 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,744,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,036,192 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up 0.7% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.09% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $936,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,949,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,461,000 after buying an additional 2,931,209 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $349,241,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 799.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,899,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,886 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $229,098,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,829,757,000 after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.4 %

TSM stock opened at $165.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.55. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $125.78 and a 1-year high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

