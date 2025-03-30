Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Increases Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 376.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.66% of Fair Isaac worth $321,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,610,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $199,441,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,358,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FICO. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,088.15.

In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,186,184 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,105.65 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,828.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,990.76.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

