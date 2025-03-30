Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $439.81 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,360,374 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,480 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 1.84% of Expedia Group worth $439,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,744 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Clare Market Investments LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,003 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,180,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $168.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.15.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. The trade was a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total value of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 over the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Melius upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.43.

About Expedia Group



Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

