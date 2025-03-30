Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $258.19 Million Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,559 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.30% of Elevance Health worth $258,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,267,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its position in Elevance Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 56,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.81.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $431.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $404.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $421.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $183,902.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at $766,745.11. This trade represents a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

