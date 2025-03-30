ARK & TLK Investments LLC Takes $317,000 Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MilWealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $32.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.42. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $35.83.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

