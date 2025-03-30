ARK & TLK Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,088,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 13,350.8% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 985,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 978,212 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,097,000. Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,032,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1,034.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 566,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after buying an additional 516,172 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

DFUV opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $38.09 and a one year high of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Announces Dividend

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

