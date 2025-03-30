ARK & TLK Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 4,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,444,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 222,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,846,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $85.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

