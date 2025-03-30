ARK & TLK Investments LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

DFAS opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a $0.1326 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

