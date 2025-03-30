ARK & TLK Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,449 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 4.7% of ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ARK & TLK Investments LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $13,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFLO. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.54. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.