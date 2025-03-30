ARK & TLK Investments LLC Buys 428 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ARK & TLK Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. ARK & TLK Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $171.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.34 and a 200-day moving average of $179.15.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.8308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

