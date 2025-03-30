ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY) Trading Up 0% – Here’s Why

ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (BATS:ARKY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.29.
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.22.
ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF Company Profile
The ARK 21Shares Active Bitcoin Ethereum Strategy ETF (ARKY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long cryptocurrency basket, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, seeking capital appreciation through a dynamic portfolio comprised of USD-settled Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) futures contracts.
