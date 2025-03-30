Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Trading Up 5.0 %
ARSMF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.
About Ares Strategic Mining
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Strategic Mining
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.