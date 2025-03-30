Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,300 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the February 28th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Trading Up 5.0 %

ARSMF opened at $0.15 on Friday. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

