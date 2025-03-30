Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.63.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $47.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.19. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.