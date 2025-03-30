Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Target Price at $10.31

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Repay by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Repay by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. Repay has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

