Analysts Set Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) PT at $147.54

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.43.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $474,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSX opened at $121.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.51. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($1.38). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.12%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

