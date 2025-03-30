AmpliTech Group (AMPG) to Release Earnings on Monday

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

AmpliTech Group Stock Down 1.9 %

AMPG opened at $1.51 on Friday. AmpliTech Group has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $6.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -1.21.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

