American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) is Cove Street Capital LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 220,027 shares during the period. American Vanguard accounts for about 4.5% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 2.88% of American Vanguard worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AVD opened at $4.42 on Friday. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $14.00 price objective on American Vanguard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

