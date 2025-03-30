American Money Management LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,381,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,409,000 after acquiring an additional 297,120 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,666 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 134,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after acquiring an additional 41,186 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,406 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1673 per share. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

