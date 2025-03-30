American Money Management LLC Purchases 56,934 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

American Money Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,934 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. American Money Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $30,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $87,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.46 and a 12-month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.