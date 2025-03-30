American Money Management LLC Has $243,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

American Money Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $127.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $114.37 and a twelve month high of $135.10.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

