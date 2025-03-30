American Money Management LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

American Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $690,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $134.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.8184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

