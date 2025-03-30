American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Purchased by Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF alerts:

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.99. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $78.11 and a 12-month high of $109.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.10.

American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0919 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is an increase from American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

(Free Report)

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.